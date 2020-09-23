AS a nation of animal lovers, we have been asking our readers to share with us photos and stories about the pets in their family.

This is Siobhon White, from Ferryhill, and Staffordshire bull terrier cross Indigo who are best friends. “Indigo has helped through hard days by wanting to go out and play. She has two cat best friends and we recently had a son – she’s so happy to have a new member of the pack"

Jane, from Darlington, shared a picture of James, aka Fur Pants, who is her house bunny of two years. James is a Magpie harlequin lop bunny. Jane said: “He’s a diva and basically owns me and the house. He is fully litter trained and has his own bedroom”

Denise Wood, from Darlington, sent us a photograph of Emma, who is eight, and has been a part of Denise’s family for seven years. Emma is a Labrador-cross and loves playing with her toys. Denise said: “She is full of love for everybody she meets.” Emma is pictured enjoying the sunshine with Denise’s nephew Aaron Jackson

Vivien Fawcett, from Ferryhill, sent us this picture of four-year-old smooth haired miniature dachshund Hannah, a member of the Northern Echo camera club and who has been featured in the Echo. She also regularly features in North-East Dachshunds. Vivien said: “She is a little treasure. Everyone loves her. She knows when you are down or upset and gives you a cuddle”