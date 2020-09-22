A FURTHER 579 people in the North-East and North Yorkshire have tested positive for Covid.
In total, there have been 21,293 cases in the North-East and 44,147 across Yorkshire and The Humber since the outbreak began.
The Government said that as of 9am on Tuesday, September 22, there had been a further 4,926 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
Overall, 403,551 cases have been confirmed nationally.
It also said a further 37 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.
This brings the UK death total to 41,825 according to Government statistics.
County Durham: 4,234 was 4,175
Darlington: 704 was 698
Gateshead: 1,889 was 1,853
Hartlepool: 828 was 802
Middlesbrough: 1,307 was 1,289
Newcastle: 2,539 was 2,420
North Tyneside: 1,352 was 1,318
North Yorkshire: 3,331 was 3,301
Northumberland: 2,102 was 2,040
Redcar and Cleveland: 871 was 866
South Tyneside: 1,563 was 1,500
Stockton: 1,243 was 1,219
Sunderland: 2,661 was 2,576
York: 1,147 was 1,135
Total: 25,771 was 25,192 - increase of 579