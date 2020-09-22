A FURTHER 579 people in the North-East and North Yorkshire have tested positive for Covid.

In total, there have been 21,293 cases in the North-East and 44,147 across Yorkshire and The Humber since the outbreak began. 

The Government said that as of 9am on Tuesday, September 22, there had been a further 4,926 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

Overall, 403,551 cases have been confirmed nationally.

It also said a further 37 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

This brings the UK death total to 41,825 according to Government statistics.

County Durham: 4,234 was 4,175 

Darlington: 704 was 698

Gateshead: 1,889 was  1,853 

Hartlepool: 828 was 802

Middlesbrough: 1,307 was 1,289

Newcastle: 2,539 was 2,420

North Tyneside: 1,352 was 1,318

North Yorkshire: 3,331 was 3,301

Northumberland: 2,102 was 2,040

Redcar and Cleveland: 871 was 866

South Tyneside: 1,563 was 1,500 

Stockton: 1,243 was 1,219 

Sunderland: 2,661 was 2,576

York: 1,147 was 1,135

Total: 25,771 was 25,192 - increase of 579