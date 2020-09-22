FIRE crews have extinguished the last of a major waste fire that broke out three weeks ago.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were first called to the former Eldon Brickworks site in Bishop Auckland, where approximately 4,000 tonnes of waste was on fire on Monday August 31.
Yesterday, with the Environment Agency and Durham County Council and with the help of the site owner, all accessible waste was moved by onsite plant machinery and then subsequently extinguished by firefighters section by section.
CDDFRS spokesperson said: “Currently crews are dampening down small hot spots around the site and will continue to have a presence overnight and into Wednesday morning.
"We would like to extend our thanks to the local community in and around Eldon for their patience and support in what has been a large scale and complex incident.”
The fire prompted councillors to call for a full review of waste sites across County Durham.