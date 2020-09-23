A FORMER serviceman who carried out a pre-meditated attack in the victim’s own home may have been suffering post-traumatic stress disorder (ptsd).
Durham Crown Court was told Luke Thompson carried out the attack, on September 21, 2019, after twice “going looking” for the other man.
Ian West, prosecuting, said Thompson admitted punching him, fracturing the victim’s ribs, but told police he should have hit him harder.
Thompson, 34, of Cedar Grove, Shildon, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, but his counsel, Michele Turner, said it was on the basis there was no kicking or stamping.
Miss Turner asked for preparation of a report by the Probation Service before sentence is passed.
“Here is a man who served in the British Army for 12-and-a-half years, including two tours of Iraq, in which he saw quite significant trauma and witnessed comrades in arms suffering extreme injuries.
“There’s a mention of ptsd and a build up over a period of months, including a reference to him ‘going blank’.”
Judge Ray Singh agreed to adjourn for the report and bailed Thompson to return for sentence on October 19.