A SPECIALIST farm animal vet team has opened a new branch at Darlington Farmers Auction Market’s new Humbleton Park site.
The new Castle Farm Vets branch is an expansion of their Barnard Castle practise and will help them continue to provide a comprehensive service for all farm animals.
Co-ordinating with the mart's stock sale days, the new premises will provide a convenient drop in service for farmers visiting the Darlington mart.
Farmers will be able to order and pick up medicines for their stock and seek advice from the dedicated farm animal vets based at the new branch.
Barry Cooper, senior farm vet based at Darlington Farmers Auction Mart (DFAM) said: “We want to provide the best support for farmers and by opening a new branch at DFAM, which is the centre of the North-East farming community, we aim to provide an accessible and convenient service for farmers across the North East.”
