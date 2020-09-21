AN inquest into the death of a young dad who died following a police chase has been adjourned for a decision on whether anyone will be prosecuted over the incident.

Kelvin Bainbridge, 19, suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a police car after jumping from a vehicle following a six minute pursuit.

The father-of-one died at the scene in Middlestone Moor, Spennymoor, on October 18, last year.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances has concluded and a report sent to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration.

In a hearing this morning, the senior coroner for County Durham and Darlington Jeremy Chipperfield said he could make no further progress with the inquest.

“The investigation as far as the IOPC might have finished, as far as we are concerned we need to know if there is going to be a prosecution because there are legal implications,” said Mr Chipperfield.

“We would suspend our investigation pending that prosecution, the reason for that legal step is so nothing we do will prejudice anything that happens in a criminal court.”

Mr Bainbridge’s parents and sister attended the hearing, at Crook Civic Centre, and told Mr Chipperfield they expect to hear an update from police around October 14.

Mr Chipperfield said he regretted he could not make more progress for the family, and adjourned the hearing for a further mention listing on October 19.