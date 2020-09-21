A PRIMARY school which had asked a number of pupils to self isolate because of Covid-19 has now closed completely for two weeks.
Byerley Park Primary School, at Newton Aycliffe, last night confirmed that there have been 'multiple positive cases of Covid 19 amongst staff'.
The school has therefore been closed from today (Monday, September 21) and will reopen on Monday, October 5.
The move comes a week after one child tested positive for coronavirus.
At that time the school said it had identified those in close contact with the pupil and recommended that they stay at home and self-isolate until 14 days after their last contact.
It remained open for other students last week.
