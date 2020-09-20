A FURTHER 452 people have tested positive for Covid in the North-East and North Yorkshire.

The Government said that as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 3,899 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

Overall, 394,257 cases have been confirmed.

It also said a further 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday.

This brings the UK total to 41,777.

Here is a breakdown of the latest confirmed cases in the North-East and North Yorkshire:

County Durham: 4,118 was 4,068

Darlington: 692 was 689

Gateshead:  1,808 was 1,773

Hartlepool: 783 was 778

Middlesbrough: 1,277 was 1,267

Newcastle: 2,330 was 2,238

North Tyneside: 1,293 was 1,245

North Yorkshire: 3,268 was 3,241

Northumberland: 2,004 was 1,955

Redcar and Cleveland: 860 was 847

South Tyneside: 1,459 was 1,420

Stockton: 1,198 was 1,189

Sunderland: 2,525 was 2,460

York: 1,123 was 1,116

Total: 24,738 was 24,286 - increase of 452