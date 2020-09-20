A FURTHER 452 people have tested positive for Covid in the North-East and North Yorkshire.
The Government said that as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 3,899 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
Overall, 394,257 cases have been confirmed.
It also said a further 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday.
This brings the UK total to 41,777.
Here is a breakdown of the latest confirmed cases in the North-East and North Yorkshire:
County Durham: 4,118 was 4,068
Darlington: 692 was 689
Gateshead: 1,808 was 1,773
Hartlepool: 783 was 778
Middlesbrough: 1,277 was 1,267
Newcastle: 2,330 was 2,238
North Tyneside: 1,293 was 1,245
North Yorkshire: 3,268 was 3,241
Northumberland: 2,004 was 1,955
Redcar and Cleveland: 860 was 847
South Tyneside: 1,459 was 1,420
Stockton: 1,198 was 1,189
Sunderland: 2,525 was 2,460
York: 1,123 was 1,116
Total: 24,738 was 24,286 - increase of 452