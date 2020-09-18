A FURTHER 420 people have tested positive for Covid in the North-East and North Yorkshire.
As of Friday, September 18, 4,322 people tested positive for the virus across the whole of the UK. This brings the total number of infected people since the outbreak began to 385,936.
An additional 27 people have died within 28 days of testing positive, bringing the national total to 41,732.
Here is a breakdown of the latest confirmed cases in the North-East and North Yorkshire:
County Durham: 4,015 was 3,928
Darlington: 682 was 678
Gateshead: 1,733 was 1,696
Hartlepool: 770 was 756
Middlesbrough: 1,250 was 1,242
Newcastle: 2,181 was 2,131
North Tyneside: 1,208 was 1,187
North Yorkshire: 3,199 was 3,168
Northumberland: 1,914 was 1,873
Redcar and Cleveland: 840 was 834
South Tyneside: 1,388 was 1,349
Stockton: 1,171 was 1,160
Sunderland: 2,407 was 2,353
York: 1,102 was 1,085
Total: 23,860 was 23,440 - a change of 420