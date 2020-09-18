A FURTHER 420 people have tested positive for Covid in the North-East and North Yorkshire.

As of Friday, September 18, 4,322 people tested positive for the virus across the whole of the UK. This brings the total number of infected people since the outbreak began to 385,936.

An additional 27 people have died within 28 days of testing positive, bringing the national total to 41,732.

Here is a breakdown of the latest confirmed cases in the North-East and North Yorkshire:

County Durham: 4,015 was 3,928 

Darlington: 682 was 678

Gateshead: 1,733 was 1,696

Hartlepool: 770 was 756

Middlesbrough: 1,250 was 1,242

Newcastle: 2,181 was 2,131 

North Tyneside: 1,208 was 1,187

North Yorkshire: 3,199 was 3,168

Northumberland: 1,914 was 1,873 

Redcar and Cleveland: 840 was 834

South Tyneside: 1,388 was 1,349

Stockton: 1,171 was 1,160 

Sunderland: 2,407 was 2,353

York: 1,102 was 1,085

Total: 23,860 was 23,440 - a change of 420