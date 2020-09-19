We have enjoyed a great response to our Me and My Motor feature, when each week we chat to someone with a passion for vehicles – from classics to hot hatches and from motorcycles to vintage.

What vehicle/s do you own (model/year), and for how long?

I have a 1972 Wolseley 18/85, which I have owned for 13 years. I’ve got a 1971 Morris Minor Traveller, which I have had for about six years, and I also own a 1967 Hillman Imp, which I have had for five years.

Lawrence Owen’s Morris Minor Traveller

Why did you decide to buy this particular vehicle?

I’ve always liked these cars, right from when I was a child, and I was able to buy them at the right time.

What do you mainly use it for, and do you take it to shows or events?

The cars are purely for shows.

What does your family think about your passion for vehicles?

They fully support my interest. At least with the cars they know where I am!

Lawrence Owen’s 1967 Hillman Imp. Mr Owen’s first car was also a Hillman Imp

What was your first vehicle and why did you buy it?

A 1963 Hillman Imp. It was marketed as a car of the future, but unfortunately they were not fully developed before being sold to the public.

What is your dream vehicle and why?

I haven’t got a dream car as such. I’m more than happy with the three that I have. They attract a lot of attention at the shows.

Would you ever go electric and why?

No. I think it would take away the enjoyment of the driving.

The 1972 Wolseley 18/85

What do you think a car says about its driver?

I think it describes the owner as a car enthusiast who likes to keep the tradition of by gone days of motoring alive.

What’s your favourite road to drive on and why?

Quiet country lanes are much more enjoyable.