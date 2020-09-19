AN award-winning filmmaker has announced his next project, a take on folklore in a rural corner of County Durham.
Dean Midas Maynard, from Willington, has been building up a filmography of horror shorts over recent years.
Growing up in the area Mr Maynard has been obsessed with local legends since he was a boy.
The Devil's Stone is thought to have been carried by a glacier from Cumbria and is now housed in the centre of Crook.
Folklore says that if you run seven times around it, the devil himself will appear.
Mr Maynard said: "The Devil's Stone has always been on my radar and we hope to start production in November."
Mr Maynard is currently putting the finishing touches to Dolly v Eve, the fourth film in the mini Rag Dolly and Eve Valentine horror franchise. The film will be shown at the Durham Luxe, Durham in October.
The production is currently looking for actors, and extras who can lend a hand during the filming. If anyone is interested in being involved in The Devil's Stone or any of Mr Maynard's future films, they can contact him via dollyveve.co.uk