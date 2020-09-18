A MAN found dead in his bedroom at his parents' home died accidentally from the misuse of morphine, a coroner has ruled.

Corey Halton, 29, was found by his father at an address in Newton Aycliffe, at 1.30pm on March 29, assistant coroner Crispin Oliver was told.

A post mortem report prepared by pathologist Dr Paul Barratt found that cause of death was misuse of morphine.

Detective Sergeant Tom Edwards said police had received a 999 call from Mr Halton's father, who had found his son unconscious, possibly deceased.

The father told police his son, who was fit and healthy, had gone out on his pedal bike for daily exercise the previous day.

DS Edwards said, having examined Mr Halton’s phone, it was apparent he had been using controlled drugs including morphine, Benzodiazepine, cocaine and steroids.

He said: “There is no evidence he planned to take his own life. There is no suicide note. He was engaging with probation and making plans for the future. My feeling is Corey accidentally overdosed causing him to have some kind of seizure.”

Returning his verdict, Mr Crispin said: “What I think he has done is accidentally overdosed. It’s not toxicity, so he hasn’t had a lethal amount. “What it has done is suppressed his breathing and he has died in his sleep.”

Addressing Mr Halton’s father, he said: “I do sense you have been to hell and back on this and I am really sorry. This is a terrible thing to have happened to you and your family and it has clearly come as a terrible shock.”

Mr Halton, who was unemployed at the time, had served for 10 years in the Royal Navy as a weapons engineer and physical training instructor.