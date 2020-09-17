A MAN with a violent past claimed he was trying to change his ways as he was about to be sentenced for attacking his former partner and two of her friends.

But Kieran Wynn’s pleas fell on deaf ears as a judge, who told him he does not appear to have learned his lesson, imposed a ten-month prison sentence.

Wynn, 27, of Raby Terrace, Chilton, was sentenced at Durham Crown Court after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, harassment and four counts of assault.

Anthony Pettengell, prosecuting, said Wynn saw her outside a friend’s home, in Ferryhill, at 8.30pm on July 7.

He ran angrily towards her and despite being urged to “back off” punched her in the face while holding a mobile phone, head butted her and tried to stamp a cigarette in her face.

When her friend emerged from her home, Wynn also threatened to stab her.

Over coming days Wynn made further threats to his “ex” in phone calls from withheld numbers, while late on July 12, as she and two friends left an address in Ferryhill, he suddenly appeared and attacked all three, while wearing a knuckleduster.

Wynn said he would “run” his “ex” out of Ferryhill.

In interview, the next day, he made denials and claimed he was not present, but subsequently pleaded guilty to the offences.

The court heard his 40 past convictions included an attempted robbery while in possession of a machete for which he received a 64-month prison sentence, in 2015.

Tony Davis, mitigating, said Wynn has committed no violent offices since the 2015 conviction, until now.

But he said the incidents he now faced came at a time when he was in a state of “overwhelming grief” having lost a young daughter to sudden infant death syndrome, earlier in July.

Mr Davis said the defendant has since indicated his remorse for getting involved in the incidents and has responded well while on remand in custody but could not be temporarily released to attend his daughter’s funeral having tested positive for Covid-19.

Judge Ray Singh told Wynn he has, “an appalling list of previous convictions”, including “significant” offences of violence.

“You are, regrettably, a violent individual and someone who has not learned his lesson.”

Wynn was also made subject of five-year restraining orders relating to his ex-partner and a female friend also assaulted by the defendant.