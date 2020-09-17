A MAN arrested on suspicion of shoplifting was abusive to police and spat at an officer while being detained in custody, following his arrest.
Francis Crookston has received a short taste of detention in prison for his actions, having received a 28-day sentence for the spitting attack.
Durham Crown Court heard that Crookston and another man were detained by police after a complaint that they were attempting to steal goods in a trolley being wheeled out of Asda, in Darlington, on February 7.
Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said Crookston made abusive comments to the officers as he was detained at Darlington Police Station and threatened to bang his head off a wall.
He told the officers they would not want his death on their hands while making an arrest and he also threatened them with a “Glaswegian kiss”, a head butt.
Crookston threw a copy of the code for prosecution at an officer and later spat at him.
The 49-year-old defendant, of Shaftesbury Street, Stockton, admitted assaulting an emergency worker.
Michele Turner, mitigating, said he became anxious as he felt he was being wrongly arrested and was concerned as he has health issues.
Imposing the four-week sentence, Judge Ray Singh told Crookston there was “no lawful justification” for his behaviour.
Charges of theft against both Crookston and a co-accused were left “on the file”.