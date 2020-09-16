FRIENDS of a young mother who died of cancer have raised thousands of pounds for charity, in her memory.
Beth Pattison, of Chester-le-Street, died in June after being diagnosed with cancer for the third time.
The 27-year-old was a housing co-ordinator at Livin and a ‘boobette’ providing support and raising awareness for the Coppafeel charity.
On Sunday, 21 friends and Livin colleagues walked, biked or ran a half marathon as part of the Virtual Great North Run and made £5,000 for the charity.
Rachael Swales, strategic housing manager and Beth’s manager, said: “I was privileged to be a part of Beth’s life and so many of her friends and colleagues will say the same.
“She was an inspiration to so many and was cruelly take away from us far too soon.
“We hope to continue some of the amazing work she did in raising awareness of breast cancer so this is just the start.”
Donations can still be made to Coppafeel online at justgiving.com/fundraising/rachael-swales2