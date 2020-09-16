THE Northern Echo asked for your selfies with a celebrity, and you haven’t disappointed.
Dozens of you have shared your moments with a famous face, covering the worlds of sport and music, and in this age of the selfie, so many of you have been lucky enough to have a snap with a celebrity.
From comic cons, random run-ins or organised events, we would love to hear about your encounters with famous people.
Share your photos, and the story behind them with us at www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/CelebritySelfies or you can email jo.kelly@ newsquest.co.uk
Meet our latest readers with stars in their eyes.
Teessider David Mohan managed to get a snap with American professional wrestler, actor and filmmaker John Morrison
Judith Simpson and friend Sheila McQuade backstage after a Lindisfarne Christmas concert at Newcastle City Hall in December 1989, with the late, great Alan Hull
Sandra Peverley sent us this great photo of her grandson Alfie Hamilton with Rylan, who he saw in London in 2017 while on a weekend away with his family
Christina Lupton sent us a selfie with comedian Don Maclean. Christina has known Don for more than 50 years and all because she wrote to him requesting an autograph after seeing his act on the North Pier at Blackpool. Christine said: “Whenever he’s in the area he always calls to see me. This is one of those times”