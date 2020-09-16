One of the highlights for Newton Aycliffe was the visit of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1960.
The Queen and various dignitaries start their tour of the town
We understand that for the price of two shillings and sixpence you could buy a brochure with the Royal itinerary, route and information about the new town of Newton Aycliffe
The Queen meeting and greeting.
The Queen and Duke visited a house rented by Mr and Mrs Llewellyn in Barrington Road, where the Queen had tea and cake. They then went on to open the new council offices
The Queen leaves the house for their next appointment at the new council offices