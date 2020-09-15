A WOMAN has appeared at court after stealing Harry Potter Pyjamas and a dressing gown from a supermarket.
Mary Delaney faced Magistrates sitting at Newton Aycliffe for a string of offences.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of theft from a shop on September 18, 2019.
She also pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on June 15.
She also admitted to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance again on August 11.
Ansab Khan, prosecuting, told the court the defendant stole a black pair of trainers, a pair of black shoes, a pink dressing gown, Harry Potter pyjamas and tatties teddies valued at £75 from an Asda shop in Spennymoor.
Delaney, of 138 Guthrum Place, in Newton Aycliffe, was given a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days.
She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £37.50 compensation to Asda.
