TWO man have appeared in court following the seizure of cocaine with a street value of £500,000 – believed to be one of the largest seizures of Class A drugs by Durham Police.
Jason Denton, 37, and Sean Coy, 42, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs after officers recovered 17kg of cocaine in April.
Officers from Durham Police's Specialist Crime Operations Unit charged Mr Denton, of Clyde Terrace, Spennymoor, and Mr Coy, of Gracey Lane, Bradford, over the weekend.
It was part of an ongoing operation into the cross border transportation of drugs into County Durham.
Mr Denton and Mr Coy appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
No pleas were entered and they are next due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on October 12.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: “Illegal drugs can ruin lives.
“This is one of the biggest seizures we have ever made and we would encourage people to keep coming forward to help us take illegal drugs off our streets.”
Anyone with information should contact Durham Police on 101.
