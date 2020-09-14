Police have named a man who was killed following a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday.
The man was named as Donald Young and was the rider of a Yamaha involved in a collision with a Nissan Juke on the A689 near Wolsingham on Saturday, September 12.
His son (pictured with his father) has joined other family members in paying tribute to the 65-year-old.
In a statement, he said: “It is with the deepest regret that I announce the death of my father, Donald Young (Duck), who was involved in a tragic road traffic collision in Wolsingham on Saturday.
“He was a much-loved father, grandfather, father in law, brother and uncle and will be sadly missed.
“I wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace.”
The collision took place at around 10.45am outside of Bradley Burn Cottage.
The driver and passengers of the Nissan received minor injuries while Mr Young was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have been travelling along the road at the time of the incident with dashcam footage.
Anyone who has any information that could help should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 153 of September 12.