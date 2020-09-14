AS a nation of animal lovers, we have been asking our readers to share with us photos and stories about the pets in their family.

Maybe you have a rescue animal that has made a difference in both your lives?

From the exotic and unusual, to sofahogging cats and dogs, whether it’s a funny photo, story or event, send your pictures to www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/perfectpets

Susan Hill, from School Aycliffe, sent us a picture of Molly, who has been part of the family for about 18 months. Susan she brought Molly back from South Africa where she was rescued from living in the bush, she was in very poor condition. Susan said: “We were returning to live in the UK after 17 years and decided that we just could not leave her there as she was such a loving and affectionate little cat."

Lisa Ives, who lives in County Durham, sent us this photo of Butch, who has been part of the family for three years. Butch is a Chorkie and Lisa tells us he is a little character and is loved by everyone who meets him.

This is Paul Wood, from Stanley, with Border collie Arkyn, who has been part of the family for nearly two years. Paul said: “He is the most loving friend and gets up around my neck every morning and cuddles in to me.”

This is Beano, in his tux, who has been with Donna Gaines in Newton Aycliffe for six years. Donna told us that Beano is a six year old Imperial Shih tzu who they got after suffering the loss of their son just before birth. Donna said: “Beano provides so much love and affection to us both, he improved our mental state greatly, gave us something to love and care for, he truly is our fur baby."

John Dale, from Middlesbrough, sent us this photo of his Huskies, Kira and Khan, who are aged three and four respectively. Kira is black/white and Khan is grey/white.