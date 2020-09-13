POLICE investigating reports of a man approaching women on an old railway line path have arrested a suspect.
Earlier this month, Durham Police released an efit of a man they wanted to question in relation to the alleged incidents on the Brandon to Bishop Auckland Railway Path, between Brancepeth and Willington.
On Saturday afternoon, officers arrested a man in Willington for a number of offences.
A police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and thanked members of the public who provided information.