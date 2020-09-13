A BOMB disposal team has destroyed an old hand grenade found on the beach at Saltburn this afternoon.
A member of the public called Cleveland Police at around 3.30pm to report what was believed to be an old hand grenade being found near on the seafront at Cat Nab.
As a result, a 50m cordon was put in place and people were told to avoid the area for safety reasons.
Saltburn Bank was closed, as was the road to Rushpool Hall from the bypass.
Coach Road into Brotton was also closed and the cordon shut the beach in either direction for 50m.
Sand can be seen rising from the scene of the hand grenade disposal at Saltburn Picture: MATTHEW RUDD
In the last half hour, Cleveland Police has confirmed that the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.
A spokesperson said: "The incident at Saltburn has been brought to a safe conclusion, the old hand grenade has been destroyed by the explosive ordnance disposal team and the area is now open.
"We would like to thank everyone for their patience during this incident."