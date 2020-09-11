A MAN has appeared at court charged with a raft of sexual offences, including rape.
Mohamed Mekkawy faced magistrates sitting at Newton Aycliffe for five counts of raping of a woman aged over 16, one count of stalking involving serious alarm and distress, and another further count of sexual assault on a female aged over 16.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Ferryhill between January 1, 2013 and March 12, 2019.
Speaking only to confirm his name and address, Mekkawy denied all charges put before him.
The 42-year-old, of Colinwood Street, in Coundon, near Bishop Auckland, will face trial for all matters.
His next court appearance will be at Durham Crown Court on the morning of Monday, October 12.
