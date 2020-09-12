THE following cases were among those heard at Newton Aycliffe and Peterlee Magistrates’ Court during the last week.

SCOTT WILLIAM DONKIN, 26, was discharged conditionally for 18 months after he stole a speaker from Asda on August 28, of this year. On August 30, he stole four cans of deodorant, one joint of pork, various cakes and chocolate from Farmfoods. He then returned to Asda on August 31 and stole other food items. The Eden Hill Road, Peterlee resident, pleaded guilty to all five incidents of theft and was ordered to pay compensation.

RACHEL MARIE WATT, of Longfield Road, Darlington, appeared in court accused of stealing six bottles of Smirnoff vodka from Morrisons on March 11, of this year. The 37-year-old pleaded guilty and was given a community order and made to pay £123 compensation.

SIMON COLLINS, 28, of Emmerson Square, Thornley, in East Durham, was handed a community order after he breached a restraining order on September 8, of this year. He was ordered to pay £95 to fund victim services.

MARY DELANEY from Newton Aycliffe, pleaded guilty to stealing black trainers, black shoes, a pink dressing gown, Harry Potter pyjamas and tatty teddies from Asda on September 18, of last year. Delaney, 37, was given a community order by Newton Aycliffe and Peterlee Magistrates’ Court. The Guthrum Place resident was also ordered to pay £37.50 compensation.

KIERAN LANE, 28, sent a text and Snapchat message on November 8, 2019, in breach of a non-molestation order made by Middlesbrough Family Court. The Havilland Road, Thornaby resident, pleaded guilty and was discharged conditionally for 12 months. Lane was also made to pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

NATHAN SHANN, 20, of Briardale, Consett, assaulted a woman on Friday July 31, of this year, causing actual bodily harm. Shann pleaded guilty and was handed a community order and banned from contacting the victim. He was also made to pay £200 compensation and £85 court costs. Two days prior to the offence he beat the same woman.

ALEXANDRA SMITH was disqualified from driving for three years after she was caught behind the wheel under the influence of cocaine on April 18, of this year. Smith, of Chillerton Way, Wingate, pleaded guilty and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs. The 28-year-old was also made to pay £32 to fund victim services.

MARTIN MONTAGUE GALBRAITH, of Ardneil Court, Ardrossan, pleaded guilty to beating a man in Darlington on March 10, of this year. The 20-year-old was given a community order.

RHYS PARKER, 22, who is currently at HMP Durham, was given a 12-week prison sentence after he sent a threatening letter between January 30, 2020 and February 5, breaching a non-molestation order. He indicated a plea of guilt and was given a restraining order and £122 victim surcharge.

BERNADETTE BRESNAN, 26, was fined £120 after she assaulted a police officer on March 15, of this year, by beating her. The Gowland Square, Murton resident, indicated a plea of guilt and was ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £32 victim surcharge.

DAVID BUTLER, 39, of Poplar Street, Chester-le-Street, appeared in court accused of attempting to steal a car on August 4, of this year. He was handed a community order and made to pay £100 compensation. At the time he was carrying a screwdriver and some secateurs.

BENJAMIN MCGILL, of Laurel Gardens, Crook, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after he flooded a police cell on purpose on August 8, of this year. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £150 compensation. McGill also failed to surrender to custody at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on September 7 of this year and was fined £50.

BRAD ROBERTS, 45, was given a 12-week prison sentence after he stole meat from the Co-op on August 10, of this year. The Lake View, Station Town resident, was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

BRYCE SCOTT LUCAS, of Ferryhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on December 28, of last year. He beat her and was given a custodial sentence of 18 weeks, suspended for two years. Lucas, of Bessemer Street, was also made to pay £100 compensation. The 21-year-old was also accused of beating a man and two other women on the same night. He pleaded guilty to all counts.

ROBERT EDWARD GILBEY, 45, of High Street, Byers Green, was fined £133 after he persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety between March 28 and March 29 of this year. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

KLEO QOKAJ, of Bull Road, Ipswich, was given an eight-week prison sentence after he produced cannabis on February 7, 2018, in Middlesbrough. The 20-year-old was ordered to pay £115 to fund victim services and £85 court costs.