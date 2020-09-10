A MAN has died following a crah between a car and a HGV last month.

Callum Geary was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF lorry on the A68 at Hummerbeck, on Friday, August 14.

The 22-year-old’s parents Daryl and Mandy, together with his brothers Kieran and Morgan, who are triplets, have paid tribute to him.

In a statement, they said: “Sadly, after fighting a brave battle our hero passed away in the early hours of Sunday, August 23.

“Callum was a strong lad due to his career in building and construction industry.

“He loved to party with his friends, and he was a very well-known young lad around the area of Bishop Auckland, therefore had a lot of friends.

“Callum had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone in need, however and whenever he could.

“He will deeply be missed by many and loved forever by all. We would like to thank friends, family and the emergency services for their help and support through this horrible time.”

The collision took place at about 9pm. After colliding with the HGV, the Astra then struck a brick wall and some wooden fencing.

The 20-year-old driver of the Astra suffered superficial injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.

The 66-year-old driver of the HGV was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham with minor injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have been travelling along the road at the time of the incident with dash cam footage.

Anyone who has any information that could help should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 442 of August 14.