A SECRET band of rebellious Victorian writers, painters, artists and poets feature in an exhibition which has been given an extended run.

Visitors to The Bowes Museum, in Barnard Castle, will be able to enjoy the Pre-Raphaelite Knights: Reinventing the Medieval World exhibition until November 8.

The exhibition, which explores myths and legends as seen through the eyes of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, was scheduled to run from February to May.

Coronavirus restrictions forced the museum to close temporarily but the museum has managed to secure the exhibits so it can extend the exhibition.

The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood rebelled against the Royal Academy of Art and its promotion of the work of Raphael, and who sought to bring reality back to paintings with particular attention to detail, colour and composition.

They were enthralled by the Medieval values of chivalry and honour and explored the mysteries and myths surrounding religion and heroism during that time, creating intricate, colour filled powerful works often depicting love, romanticism and whimsy.

The exhibition includes paintings from prestigious UK collections including the Tate, The Fitzwilliam Museum, Bristol Museum and Art Gallery, Guildhall Art Gallery and Manchester Art Gallery featuring maidens in distress, knights in armour, saints and chivalry.

Along with paintings by Rossetti, Millais and Holman Hunt, among others, there are also parts of suits of armour and illustrated editions of books by William Morris and Alfred Tennyson.

Dr Jane Whittaker, head of collections, said: “We are really thrilled and grateful that these prestigious institutions and individuals have agreed to extend the loans of their spectacular paintings, books and artefacts, giving visitors to The Bowes Museum another chance to experience these artworks at first hand.”

Admission is now by advance booking, tickets for timed entry slots are available from the museum website thebowesmuseum.org.uk or by calling 01833-690606.