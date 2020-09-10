A FOOTBALL club and event organisers are set to host a festival for music fans to raise funds for the club.

Bishop Auckland Brewery Stadium, at Heritage Park in Bishop Auckland, home of the town's football club, will in 2021 welcome ticket holders to a three-day music festival, with an exciting line-up of celebrity acts, tribute bands and local artists.

The football club lost all of its revenue over the summer due to Covid-19 restrictions, as it relied heavily on the funds which would have been raised through bookings of the function room and marquee, all which had to be cancelled.

Now event organiser Victoria Jewitt is making preparations for the 2021 festival alongside the club, which will raise much-needed funds to support the club.

The event will take place in May 2021 on Friday 14, Saturday 15, and Sunday 16, with tickets on sale this Friday, (September 11) at 9am.

Ms Jewitt said: “We wanted to create a music festival that would bring the whole community together to raise money for Bishop Auckland Football Club and local charity ‘Bringing Back a Smile,' and to also attract people to visit the town to increase footfall for local business’s.

"I’ve built a great team to deliver this festival, including Mighty Events and I-Stage Group, who have created a fantastic line-up and will oversee the staging, sound and lighting at each event.

"I’m extremely proud of my town and I’m so excited to deliver this festival with the backing of some great sponsors.”

I-Stage group director Paul Waite said: “We are delighted to be booking the line-up and overseeing the stage build for this festival.

"It promises to be a fantastic event for the football club and the local area.

"We have secured some great family festival favourites including 5ive and Ray Quinn, added some internationally acclaimed tribute acts such as Re-Take That, Royal Rhapsody and Coldplay UK, and we are also excited to incorporate some local artistes into the line-up, which we’ll announce very soon.”

Steve Coulthard, chairman of Bishop Auckland Football Club, said: “We are grateful that Victoria has decided to host the festival at the club.

"In these unprecedented times we all needed a lift, and this has certainly given the club and the local area something to look forward to next summer.

"We want the whole community to pull together to create a truly magical festival to benefit the entire region.”

Tickets are available at heritagefest.com with options to upgrade to VIP, and festival lovers also have the chance to book camping pitches.