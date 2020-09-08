DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted and had her handbag stolen.
The attack happened in Crook at noon on Friday, September 4 as a woman in her mid-30s walked through the area of High Hope Street and Tennyson Terrace.
As she passed a garage block on the estate, the victim was approached by two men wearing dark clothing.
They repeatedly punched the victim in the face and demanded her handbag, before grabbing it from her and running off in an unknown direction.
Police are now appealing for anyone who has information about the attack to come forward.
Detective constable Stuart Chaney, of South Durham Serious Crime Team, said: “This was a cowardly act in broad daylight which has left the victim with bruising, swelling and cuts to the face.
“If anyone has seen the assault or saw anyone hanging around in the area at the time, they should contact police immediately”.
If you have any information contact DC 2049 Chaney on 101, quoting incident number 0150 of September 4.