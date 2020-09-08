AT the end of last week The Northern Echo asked for your selfies with a celebrity, and you didn’t disappoint.

Dozens of you have shared your moments with a famous face, covering the worlds of acting, sport, music and comedy.

In this age of the selfie, so many of you have been lucky enough to have a snap with a celebrity, and we are looking to make those memorable meetings a regular feature.

So if you’ve already sent yours in, keep an eye out.

From comic cons, random run-ins, or organised events, we would love to hear about your encounters with famous people.

Meet our first group of readers with stars in their eyes...

Fiona Collin, from School Aycliffe, sent us a selfie with Alison Hammond (ITV) and Great Pottery Throw Down winner Ryan Barrett in March 2018. Fiona tells us: “I answered a Facebook post about bucket lists. I was invited to talk to Philip and Holly on the show by telephone. Whilst talking about things on my bucket list I mentioned one thing was to throw a clay pot on a potter’s wheel. Philip said he would send someone round to my house the following week. Monday morning came and Alison, Ryan, a sound man and producer turned up on the doorstep and we were featured on the morning show. I love my pot and it was such a fun morning. Alison was just as you see on the TV, Ryan was lovely and the team were all great. My mam and dad were in the living room and they got their photo taken with them too. Such a fab memory”

Mandy Pedelty, from Willington, sent us this photograph of her son, Max, aged nine, with Alan Shearer. Max who has Down’s syndrome and is post cancer treatment. Mandy: “We’ve met Alan quite a few times. He’s so good with Max. Max calls him King Alan.” This photograph was taken in May 2019 at Blyth Golf Club. Mandy said: “We met up with another cancer warrior from ward four, Cory Davison. Max and Cory are great friends, they often fundraise for other little ones fighting cancer. This event was the Cory Cup day, raising money for the local charity Daft as a Brush. Cory was mascot at Shearer’s testimonial.”

This is Zoe Kenny, from County Durham, with Sting in March 2018 in Newcastle. Zoe told us: “I went with family to see The Last Ship which was written by Sting. While we were waiting to be seated, I saw him and asked for a picture, and he agreed. He was a lovely man”

Jessica Moore, from Crook, sent us a photograph of her son Alex with Coronation Street taxi driver Les Battersby, actor Bruce Jones, in about 2010. The photo was taken in Crook. Jessica said: “We met Bruce at Crook Carnival when Alex was about two years old – Alex is now 11. We always joke that they look like they could be related”

Zoe Bourne, from Ingleton, Darlington, met Colin Jackson in September 2013 at the Great North Run in Newcastle. She said: “I had travelled down from Orkney where I was living to take part in my first Great North Run in 2013 and fly the flag for Orkney and the school I worked at – Papdale Primary School – whilst supporting the charity Great Ormond Street. Whilst walking along to my starting point I saw Colin Jackson and asked if I can have a picture taken with him as I used to watch him compete whilst I was growing up”

Val Taylor, from Durham, sent us this photo of her with Marty Wilde taken in 2018 in Consett, at the Marty Wilde Show

Another celebrity selfie from Val Taylor, this time with footballer Shola Ameobi in 2018 at St James’ Park, Newcastle. Val said: “This picture made my day. He was a really nice guy”