OVER a thousand pounds has been raised by a community after one woman braved having her head shaved.

It was the first time Kath Hutchinson, known as ‘Captain Kath’, had braved the shave but that did not stop her and the Crook community raising a lot of money for charity.

Captain Kath said: “I saw the advert for brave the shave and thought I would do something different for my birthday.

“I asked people instead of buying me a present or a card to donate to the cause. Most people are affected by cancer in someway during their life and so as a community we wanted to make a difference.

“When you sign up for it they ask you how much you think you are going to raise, I thought about £300. To raise the money we did was amazing, I’d like to thank the community for their support and donations.”

A raffle was held with prizes including alcohol and chocolate which raised £500. On the night of the shave the money totalled £1,000 but people kept donating to the cause and the final total reached £1252.

Betty Hawkins said: “I usually do a coffee morning but this time I thought I would organise something different.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated to us and come to help with the raffle and support.”