THE Entrepreneurs’ Forum is inviting North-East businesses with ambitious growth plans to apply for its fifth annual Scale-up Leader’s Academy.
Delivered over six months, the programme, launching in January 2021, offers a range of practical advice through a mix of inspirational events, team sessions and coaching workshops led by international coach Ian Kinnery.
Exploring what it means to scale-up sustainably, it prepares business owners to face the challenges of growth, helping them create an actionable one-page strategic plan to achieve their goals.
Those interested in the Academy are encouraged to attend the Forum’s preview event on Thursday, October 1 2020 at Hilton Newcastle Gateshead, when Mr Kinnery will explore the barriers to scaling a business.
For those who can't make it, the taster will also be streamed via Zoom.
Attendees will also hear from Sally Marshall, from Teesside-based Marshall Robertson Group, who completed the fourth cohort, and Andrew Mackay of Newcastle-based Coleman James, who completed the third.
Mr MacKay called the programme an "invaluable experience" and said it helped Coleman James with four key areas including people, strategy, execution and cash, which complimented its existing growth strategy.
Applications are currently open for the 2021 academy.