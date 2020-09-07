ITALIAN cars of all eras were taken for a spin that ended up at Raby Castle at the weekend.
Owners from across the North took their beloved motors to an event that was hosted jointly by the castle, near Staindrop, County Durham, and Auto Italia magazine.
A stunning selection of Italian motors from Fiats to Ferraris descended on the estate on Saturday and lined up in front of the castle and its deer park to put on a stylish display.
Owners and enthusiasts took advantage of club and marque displays, trade and catering stands and attendees admired gleaming bodywork, well kept engines and pristine motors with lots of character.
Hannah Fretwell, Raby Castle's events and marketing manager, said: "We were delighted to be able to collaborate with Auto Italia Magazine on this new event at Raby Castle on Saturday, which had been due to go ahead earlier this year.
"It was a fantastic day out for anyone with a love of motoring and Italian style, and was carefully planned to ensure that visitors and exhibitors could enjoy a safe and socially distanced event, set against the magnificent backdrop of Raby Castle and Deer Park.
"The event was open to Italian cars of all eras, and visitors enjoyed a stunning selection of Italian cars from Fiats to Ferraris and everything in between.
"We’ve had fantastic feedback from everyone who attended and hope to run further events like this in the future."