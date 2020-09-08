A VILLAGE'S cinema club is getting back up and running after the Covid lockdown.
Upper Weardale cinema club in St John’s Chapel has reopened with government regulations in place.
All social distancing regulations and government guidelines have been implemented in the hall and must be followed, including wearing face masks in the cinema.
The club is showing some of the most popular films of the past few months including Onward, and The Personal History of David Copperfield on Friday, October 2, plus Sonic the Hedgehog and Emma on Friday, October 16.
The Cinema Club shows films every first and third Friday in the month, first showing at 6pm for children and families and at 7.30pm, 7.45pm or 8pm for older children and adults.
Everyone attending a film must be a member of the cinema at a cost of £2, payable on first visit.
New membership runs from the first Friday in August of every year.
The club run a no outside food policy, but sweets and drinks are available to purchase on the premises.
The club ask that all children nine and under must be accompanied by a responsible adult.