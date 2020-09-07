A PHOTOGRAPHIC exhibition staged at a village picnic proved a big hit with people who would have been attending an agricultural show cancelled because of Covid-19.
The arts collective Wideyed improvised with sheep hurdles and ropes to create gallery walls for the exhibition Showstoppers, at Wolsingham’s Demesnes Mill picnic area on Saturday.
Louise Taylor of Wideyed said: “It went really well. We had more than 250 people attend, including a number of the winners.
“We invited those who would have normally attended agricultural shows to enter their best photographs of their best entries instead. We had attracted over 370 entries. They were really mixed and included work by children, florists, horse breeders, farmers, photographers and allotment holders.
“There are 27 winners, who will each get rosettes and we have chosen three best in show, but haven’t announced them yet.”
Best in Show’ will also receive a copy of Wideyed’s newly-published book entitled Agri[culture].
The project was funded by Northern Heartlands via Arts Council England’s Covid Emergency Response Fund, and Durham County Council Arts and Culture grant via County Durham Community Foundation.
The show was held on the day the Wolsingham Show would have opened. It then moves to Allendale on Saturday and then Eggleston on Sunday September 20.
n Show nostalgia – Pages 34 & 35