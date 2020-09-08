A PROFESSIONAL boxer has raised funds for vital equipment to get youngsters off the streets and in the boxing ring.

Newton Aycliffe athlete Daryll Hall has taken on charity feats to raise money for bags, gloves and headguards including several raffles.

Mr Hall began training at Aycliffe Amateur Boxing Club, at Aycliffe Business Park, as a teenager and fell in love with the sport.

The 34-year-old said: "I wanted to give something back to the club because they've taught me so much. In total I’ve raised £1,500 and my sponsors have also donated. The funds will be split between three gyms. I just want to help as many kids as I can because I think they need to be in the gym. Boxing is really important because it’s not just about punching bags it teaches them discipline, self-defence and there is also a social side to it.The children make new friends and also learn about respect – it really is like a family at the club and everyone supports each other."

Les Gibson head coach at Aycliffe Boxing Club thanked the boxer, he said: "The equipment is very vital because the bags don't last forever as you can see they have splits in them which I've been repairing."

Mr Hall has also donated equipment to South Durham ABC, in Fishburn and Twins Academy, in Trimdon.

The boxer is in planning stages of organising free boxing sessions at the Newton Aycliffe gym and hopes to announce details soon.

Search Aycliffe Amateur Boxing Club on Facebook.