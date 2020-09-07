This weekend gone would have been Wolsingham Show, but this year’s event was cancelled as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic. On these pages we take a look back at the show’s history, in pictures.

If you have any memories of Wolsingham show, or pictures, or if you have any photographs of other community events or shows that you would like to share with our readers, please email jo.kelly@newsquest.co.uk

This amazing photo was taken at Wolsingham Show in the 1950s

This old photograph of Wolsingham Show is undated, but was probably taken during the very early years of this century. By this time the show had grown to warrant its own field at the west end, between the road and the river, which was the venue until 1938. These fields are now the recreation ground and the show site today is at the east end of Wolsingham

Crowds at a more recent show. Recognise anyone in this picture, taken by one of the Echo’s photographers?

Wolsingham Show crowds enjoying some more modern attractions

Some Leicester sheep on show for the camera in 1931

Above is information from the society regarding the first Wolsingham Show in 1807. It looks like notice and minutes of meetings

A programme for the first Wolsingham Show held after the Second World War

Great picture from a recent Wolsingham Show

This photograph is captioned ‘Pictured at the Show for Newcastle Breweries Christmas Card 1959’ – not an obvious festive scene, but still a great picture

Everyone enjoys show day, no matter your age

Not everyone has been identified in this picture at Wolsingham Show in 1926, but here are some – back row, from left, Fred Walton; Frank Watson; another Mr Watson – first name unknown; W Kindleyside – Bradley Hall; R Snowdon – Landieu; Joe Gibson – East Park; Gardiner – Frosterley; Tony Dowson – West Newlands; John Spedding – Doctors Pasture; John Hume – Secretary. Front row, from left, a gentleman we are not able to identify; vet’s chaffeur; Walton; Octavius Monkhouse – solicitor, chairman NFU. Seated, an unnamed gentleman, vet Mr Snaith Bishop Auckland and Joe Wilson – New Hall