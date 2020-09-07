AS a nation of animal lovers, we have been asking our readers to share with us photos and stories about the pets in their family.

Maybe you have a rescue animal that has made a difference in both your lives? From the exotic and unusual, to sofa-hogging cats and dogs, whether it’s a funny photo, story or event, we want to hear from you.

You can send your pictures to www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/perfectpets

Karen Grantham of Durham sent us a photograph of Henry, who came to live with the family six months ago. Karen told us: “We adopted Henry in March from Romania when Jet, our Labrador, died in February. Henry was very nervous of everything at first, however, he settled very quickly but still does not like bicycles and paper bags. He loves being in the garden and being fussed over”

Jo Horley, of Darlington, sent us a picture of Woody, who has been part of the family for nine years. Jo says Woody is a Border “terrorist” who is fun, cheeky but so well behaved. She said: “Woody never fails to make me smile every single day”

Christine Maddison of Newton Aycliffe sent in a picture of Chester, a cockapoo, who has been with the family for six months. Chester is eight months old and, Christine tells us, is a cheeky, funny, loving puppy, who loves to get dressed up in different outfits and play with his favourite toys

Sharon Robinson of School Aycliffe sent us a picture of cute kitten Bentley, who has been with the family for five weeks, and is only 12 weeks old

Emily Green of Darlington sent us a picture of Charlie, who has been with the family for six weeks. Charlie is a very outgoing and lively black Labrador. Emily tells us: “He is so loving and bouncy, always on the go, he’s a very playful chap and enjoys his food a lot”

Norma Ellis of Darlington sent us this cute picture of five-year-old Dora. Norma said: “Dora is a lazy Border terrier and resembles a butter bean”