CORONAVIRUS cases in the North-East and North Yorkshire continued to rise over the weekend, bringing the region's total to 20,853 from 20,582 - an increase of 271. Here's what else has happened in the past 24-hours.
- As of 9am on Sunday, there was a further 2,988 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country. Overall, 347,152 cases have been confirmed. The Government said 41,551 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, an increase of two on the day before.
- A Teesside primary school has closed to some pupils today after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus – the latest development in an area on the brink of a local lockdown. The staff member went home from Hemlington Hall Academy, in Middlesbrough, on Friday, with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, and positive test results were confirmed on Sunday.
- A Hartlepool primary school has reassured parents after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus. St Aidan's Primary school head teacher Lynn Chambers called the first week of "delightful" but revealed the school had one positive case of coronavirus. An investigation by Public Health england said no one had been in close contact with the infected child.
- Customers who visited Olivello restaurant in Middlesbrough on specific dates in August must self-isolate as a precaution after three people test positive for coronavirus. Anyone who was there on August 25, 26, 27, 28 or 29 must self-isolate for a 14-day period from the date they were at the restaurant.
- Residents of Redcar and Cleveland being urged to be extra careful after an increase in Covid-19 cases locally.
- A public health professor warned the push for workers to go back to offices could jeopardise the testing system as it coincides with pupils’ returns. Professor Devi Sridhar, from the University of Edinburgh, said she was concerned about the UK Government’s campaign and said the testing system will be "under strain" as people go back to school and work - but says a national lockdown is "unlikely".
- Labour called for a review of methods being used to prevent the spread of coronavirus from those arriving in the UK. Dominic Raab has played down the benefits of Covid-19 testing at airports, amid Labour calls for industry-damaging quarantines to be reviewed. The Foreign Secretary said there is “no silver bullet” in airports and the Government hopes at some stage to “ease up” on the requirements for people to self-isolate at home for 14 days after returning from certain countries.
- Morrisons is set to tell investors that its grocery sales have continued to surge through the first half of the year as it looked to maintain momentum following the coronavirus lockdown. Shareholders in the business will await details of how the supermarket has been able to keep its discounter rivals at bay when it unveils its half-year results on Thursday.