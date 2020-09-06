CORONAVIRUS cases in the North-East and North Yorkshire continued to rise over the weekend, bringing the region's total to 20,853 from 20,582 - a rise of 271.
As of 9am on Sunday, there was a further 2,988 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country.
Overall, 347,152 cases have been confirmed.
The Government said 41,551 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, an increase of two on the day before.
Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,300 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
A further three people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,607, NHS England said on Sunday.
The patients were aged between 69 and 89 and all had known underlying health conditions.
The dates of the deaths were on September 4 and September 5.
No deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.
Coronavirus cases in the North-East and North Yorkshire as of Sunday, September 6, were:
County Durham: 3,623 was 3,584;
Darlington: 638 was 632;
Gateshead: 1,455 was 1,429
Hartlepool: 690 was 679;
Middlesbrough: 1,155 was 1,144;
Newcastle: 1,793 was 1,759;
North Tyneside: 1,024 was 1,009;
North Yorkshire: 2,825 was 2,794;
Northumberland: 1,733 was1,719;
Redcar and Cleveland: 782 was 778;
South Tyneside: 1,100 was 1,087;
Stockton: 1,073 was 1,066;
Sunderland: 1,971 was 1,920 and
York: 991 was 983.