POLICE investigating reports of a man approaching women on an old railway path have released an e-fit of a suspect they want to speak to.
Durham Constabulary is investigating reports of a man approaching women on the Brandon to Bishop Auckland Railway Path, between Brancepeth and Willington.
He is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall of medium build and with a ‘pale drawn face’ with stubble.
His clothing is described as a dark hoody, a bright purple hat and dark trousers.
Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information relating to the incident, is asked to contact Crook Neighbourhood Police Team on 101.