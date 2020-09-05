A MINER and coal tub now have a permanent home on a village green thanks to a history volunteer group.

Based in West Auckland, the team aim to promote the history of the mining industry to residents and young people.

A life size miner and coal tub have been erected in the town centre as a visual of the history of the mining village and area.

Jean Pattison, member of the group, said: “As a group of passionate volunteers we have done a number of bloom projects in the village but wanted to do something different that reflects our history and heritage.

"An idea was to place a life-sized miner and coal tub on the green, however we knew this would cost quite a lot of money.

"We approached the Gaunless Gateway Big Local to see if this project would be something they would consider.”

A small grant application form was submitted, and the group were successfully awarded £2,500 with a contribution of £370 from the West Auckland in Bloom funds, the exhibition costing £2,870 in total.

Lee Brownson, chair of the Gaunless Gateway Big Local, said: "When we receive an application for some funding, it’s difficult to know what the result will be from just reading text on a form.

"To see the final result of this particular project in person is fantastic.

"The partnership are delighted to be able to contribute towards this great community project which is going to have such a positive impact for the area and will leave a legacy for generations to come."

Audrey Beck said: “We are very grateful for the money from the Gaunless Gateway and this has uplifted people’s spirits, especially after going through the Covid-19 situation.

"It has brought a lot of people together which is good for the mental health and well-being after been in lockdown.”

The coal tub was made by Graham Robson from Grange Ironworks and the miner was carved by Lee Hoskins, a local resident who has a chainsaw sculpture business.

Evelyn Sewell added: “West Auckland In Bloom is a group of volunteers from the village and with support of the parish council and other funders over the last few years we have received financial support for planters to improve the look of the area.

"We would also like to pay a special thanks to Kevin Richardson, Alan Geldard and Neil Simpson who helped install the statue of the miner without their help we would have been stuck.”

The project has already made an impact, the group having had offers of more help and support from local residents and more funding opportunities.

For more information about the Gaunless Gateway Big Local visit gaunlessgateway.co.uk