MORE than 20 cyclists will hit the road this weekend for a gruelling ride to support a charity devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Regulars and friends of The Ship Inn at Middlestone Village, near Spennymoor, County Durham, will join Mission 5000 challenge for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

With most planning to complete a 100 mile route, while others opt for a 50 miler, they expect to clock up around 2000 miles towards the challenge which encourages supporters to collectively cover a mile for every person in the UK who is living with MND – a fatal, rapidly progressing didsease which affects the brain and spinal cord.

Geoff and Wendy Sheldon, of Tudhoe, who run Durham and Darlington Group of the charity, have worked with friends to plan the event for Saturday, September 5.

They initially set a target of raising £1,000 in sponsorship but soon hit £2,350 on the online JustGiving page so now have a £3,000 target in mind, which will go to people living with the condition in the area.

Mr Sheldon said: “There are around 30 people in County Durham living with Motor Neurone Disease, the money we raise is dished out as grants to help people in this area.

“It is a huge event for us, it launches the Mission 5000 and the awareness and money is so important.

“With no fundraising at all yet this year, most charities are really struggling and we are the same so any support will help.”

The riders will leave Middlestone and ride through Embleton, Station Town, Hartlepool, Stockton, Middleton-St-George, Northallerton and the villages around Darlington to arrive back at the pub before dark for a warm welcome with food and drink.

The participants are taking part either because of a family connection to Motor Neurone Disease or simply to support the charity, at a time when those with the condition need help.

Mr Sheldon said: “It’s going to be a challenge for most of us who normally cycle for fun or keeping fit, and haven’t covered this sort of distance before.

“We are all determined to raise as much money as possible for local people with MND.”