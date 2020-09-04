POLICE are hunting for three men who fled the scene of a crash involving a stolen car.
A Durham Police spokesperson said, a stolen red Mini collided with a blue Mercedes on Leazes Lane, at St Helen Auckland, just before 7pm on Saturday Augusts 29.
Following the collision near Softly Farm, three males were seen running away from the scene in the direction of West Auckland.
No-one was seriously injured in the crash, but the road was briefly blocked while the wreckage was recovered.
Anyone with information about the crash or the three people who left the scene should contact PC Worrell or PC Baikie at Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 0322 of August 29.