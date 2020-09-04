ENTRIES for Dynamites, the North-East's tech awards, must be in by 5pm on Monday, September 7.
This year’s awards, organised the region's tech network Dynamo, will take place online on Wednesday, October 14, and is free to attend.
Dynamo chair Charlie Hoult said: “We’re delighted with the quantity and quality of entries we’ve had so far, but would love to receive even more. This year’s event will obviously be a bit different but we’re working hard to make our seventh annual awards as enjoyable as ever.
“It’s quite right that this year will have a Covid-19 focus – several regional firms have been heavily involved in the fight against the virus, while as a sector we have weathered the storm well.
"If you have developed or delivered an innovation, project or initiative in response to Covid-19, our categories are still open."
The categories for Dynamites 20 are:
• Skills Developer (sponsored by NHS Business Service Authority)
• Growth Explosion
• International Success Story (sponsored by Invest Newcastle)
• Rising Star
• Project of the Year (Corporate)
• Project of the Year (Not for Profit / Public Sector)
• Innovator of the Year (sponsored by Sage)
• Tech for Good
• Diversity & Inclusion (sponsored by Opencast)
• Best use of Data - NEW FOR 2020
• Outstanding Achievement
To help replicate the buzz of the annual awards, and to help support the regional economy, Dynamo has partnered with Food and Drink North East (FADNE) to put together Dynamites Celebration Packs, which cost £40 and will be delivered to your door.
For more information about the awards, to enter, or to book tickets, visit dynamonortheast.co.uk