A YOUNGSTER bagged a cash prize after gambling at a bingo hall and scooping the £50,000 jackpot.

Rebecca Walton, a 19-year-old from Durham, received an unexpected boost during a game at Hippodrome Bingo in Bishop Auckland, when she called ‘house’ on a life changing £50,000 jackpot on the National Bingo Game.

She was playing the game with her mum when her numbers came up and she knew she had won a prize – but she didn't realise it was the huge jackpot.

The caller confirmed her win to the entire club, and cheers of excitement filled the hall.

The teen said: “I still can’t believe it! I was shocked and completely overwhelmed.

"The best bit about bingo for me has always been that I get to spend time with my mam, but I am very grateful for the £50,000, which was totally unexpected.

“I have decided to share the prize with my mam, buy a new car and put the rest into savings for the future - we will still be coming to bingo though, that’s for sure!”

The games room of Hippodrome Bingo in Bishop Auckland, where Rebecca Walton won big

The youngster became a bingo fan after her mum introduced her to the game, and they now often go to events together.

The bingo lover even works in the industry at Apollo Bingo in Durham.

Andrew Pedelty, manager at Hippodrome Bingo, said: “After only being in the National Bingo Game for just over seven weeks - when all Majestic Clubs decided to re-join - we were delighted to win the top jackpot prize of £50,000, which is a life changing sum of money for Becca."

Alastair Stewart, Business Development Manager at the National Bingo Game said: “We are thrilled for Becca, our lucky National Bingo Game £50,000 Jackpot winner at Hippodrome Bingo.

"What a great boost to anyone’s savings account! We hope that she enjoys her winnings and the new car!

"It’s great to see that clubs big and small can win big on the National Bingo Game.”

