TECH exports from the UK have grown by 68 per cent and should grown a further 35 per cent but 2025, a report has revealed – and the North-East "should stand shoulder to shoulder" with its counterparts in delivering this.

Tech Nation's Unlocking Global Tech report reveals tech exports are booming, with trade surplus increasing 68 per cent over the last four years, to £12.8bn in 2019.

Digital tech exports are currently projected to grow by 35 per cent by 2025, resulting in an additional £8.15bn worth of tech exports and bringing total digital tech exports to £31.45 billion by 2025.

According to August projections by Oxford Economics, digital tech is currently on the path to boosting exports by an additional £8.15bn, bringing total digital tech exports to £31.45bn by 2025.

Dawn Dunn, innovation cluster manager at Dynamo North East, the voice of the region's tech sector, said: "Covid-19 and remote, borderless working has not only made the UK regions an even more attractive place to start and grow a business, but has presented immense opportunities to trade our talent in a global market place.

"The top teams will comprise a truly international, hybrid workforce, and the North-East is confident to stand shoulder to shoulder with both our collaborators and competitors.”

Post-Brexit, tech companies should look to export to the US, Israel, Canada, Germany and The Netherlands, while Brazil and Singapore are the fastest rising global opportunities for UK businesses to trade with.

Newton Aycliffe firm Tekmar Group is already focused on global expansion.

A spokesperson said: "We see international exports as a significant growth opportunity that is aligned with our growth strategy.

"We currently deliver technologies and services to the offshore energy markets in Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America and are already active in a number of emerging offshore energy markets including; China, Taiwan, Japan and North America.

"We will continue to support these markets as they grow to their full potential, notably the US market, whilst continuing to monitor new opportunities and support our existing markets."

George Windsor, head of insights at Tech Nation, noted the likes of Durham’s Atom Bank, which is "primed for export across the world".

He said: "The UK is second only to the US for high growth exporting tech businesses. The North of England has the highest number of tech unicorns and future unicorns outside of London – and they are set to transform Northern tech exports over the next five years."

Exports Minister Graham Stuart said: “Today technology plays a vital role in almost all sectors and its importance has only increased during the pandemic. So, it's unsurprising that the sector is and will continue to drive our economic recovery.

“With UK digital tech exports projected to grow by 35 per cent by 2025, this report shows the potential UK exporters have in the sector. The trade agreements that we are currently negotiating will create an exciting future, allowing businesses to export their goods and services across the world more easily."

For the full report, visit technation.io