A HARDWORKING Olympic hopeful has been praised for her determination and inspiration to others.
Madison Peveller was nominated by local councillor Anita Savory for the determination, drive and commitment she has shown in following her dream to compete in the Olympic Games and being an inspiration to others her age.
The elite swimmer hopes to represent her country in the pool at the 2024 Games, due to be held in Paris, and the backstroke specialist recently won two silvers at the British Championships.
However, sporting success requires a lot of dedication: the 14-year-old gets up early three times a week to cram in her rigorous training, including 14 hours a week in the pool and an extra three hours in the gym, while balancing her time so she can maintain a high standard of schoolwork.
Her proud father Neil Peveller said: “Madison was very pleased to have been named Weardale’s Young Hero for August. She works so hard at everything she does.”
If you know of any young person in the Weardale area who deserves to be recognised for their hard work within the local community or someone who has just gone the extra mile especially during pandemic.
To nominate someone for a young heroes award please email Chloe.Gilding@durham.pnn.police.uk or call into your local police station.