TRADITIONAL agricultural shows have taken a blow due to Covid but some have found new ways to keep the shows going in some form.

The Weardale show, in St John’s Chapel, which would have celebrated its 151st show at the end of August was no exception and was cancelled.

However, one section of the show made a triumphant return.

The show committee gave permission for the horse and pony section of the show to go ahead behind closed doors.

There are strict rules in place with social distancing and track and trace being used on the field. Each competing team is allowed one rider, one groom and one lorry.

There will be no spectators as the show is closed to the public.

Despite all the measures in place the show has proved popular with over 100 entries.

Competitors still get a rosette for winning and the prize money which was donated by local businesses.

Mrs Kelly Marie-Pattinson“I’ve missed competing, I have not been able to compete myself due to Covid. the kids also need a bit of fun, this year has been a write off for them. I wanted to put a little event on and it has gained a lot of interest."

“At the start of Covid I thought we should do an online show but there was not much interest, I am shocked and amazed at the support I got for this one, even if it is a few weeks later than usual."

The show would not be going ahead if it was not for the support of its sponsors, The Blue Bell Inn, Chatterbox Café, Jim Dent Joinery and Building services, Gibson funerals, Mr and Mrs Joplin, Weardale Flooring, and Hodgson and Angus solicitors.