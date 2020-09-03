A MAN has been jailed after police found him in possession of thousands of indecent images of children.
John Trevor Stubbs, of Arthur Terrace, Bishop Auckland, pleaded guilty to possessing five indecent images on June 23, 2019 and making 48 category B indecent photographs of children between 2008 and 2019.
He also pleaded guilty to making 1,996 category C indecent photographs and one category A image between the same dates at a hearing held last month.
Alan Davies, prosecuting at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court, said: "Police executed a search warrant at the defendant's house last year where a number of laptops and hard drives were found. A forensic examination revealed a large number of indecent images and videos of children."
Stubbs, who was represented in court by Connor Leonard, was jailed for 28 weeks and made subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for five years.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment